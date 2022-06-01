Scotland 1-3 Ukraine: Heroic guests stun Scots to succeed in World Cup play-off remaining

Roman Yaremchuk’s header just after the break gave Ukraine a two-goal lead and left Scotland with too much to do

A heroic Ukraine roused a performance of spirit, endeavour and courage to stun Scotland and earn a historic World Cup play-off final against Wales.

With their country enshrouded in trauma amid the ongoing war with Russia, a team hauled together shone brightly at a sun-drenched Hampden.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk struck either side of half-time, before Callum McGregor gave Scotland hope late on. But Artem Dovbyk sealed a Qatar 2022 showdown in Cardiff on Sunday with the last kick of the ball.

While images of fans watching on in war-torn Ukraine circulated, 3,500 fans bedecked in light blue and yellow – including 65 orphans invited by the Scottish FA – celebrated wildly in Glasgow on a night none will forget.

It was an evening which started with the lyrics of the Ukrainian national anthem striking an emotional chord at a charged Hampden.

Moments after their side…