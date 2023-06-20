Scotland 2-0 Georgia: 90-minute rain delay cannot cease Scots inching nearer to Euro 2024

Scott McTominay’s second-half strike effectively ended the contest

A 90-minute rain delay was not enough to knock swaggering Scotland off their stride towards Euro 2024 as Georgia were swept away at Hampden.

The game was halted by referee Istvan Vad immediately after Callum McGregor slammed the Scots into a sixth-minute lead in near farcical conditions in Glasgow.

A lengthy break followed, in part due to the furious Georgians not emerging until 21:15 BST, before play resumed when the match was initially due to finish.

Scotland continued in a similarly confident vein, though, with Scott McTominay’s thumping finish just after the break sealing victory for the table-topping Scots.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ballooning an injury-time penalty over the bar just before 23:20 summed up the night for the frustrated visitors.

The win leaves Steve Clarke’s side eight points clear of both Georgia and Norway as they reach the halfway point in the group, with four huge wins from four already in…