Scotland 2-1 Republic of Eire: Ryan Christie’s late penalty offers hosts essential win

Ryan Christie scoring his late penalty for Scotland

Scotland need a point away to Ukraine on Tuesday to win Nations League Group B1 after a dogged comeback victory over the Republic of Ireland at Hampden.

John Egan volleyed Ireland ahead early on, but Jack Hendry’s header levelled.

Both sides spurned big chances before Alan Browne was penalised for handball and Ryan Christie stroked home the penalty winner eight minutes from time.

That puts Steve Clarke’s side two points clear of Ukraine, who briefly went top with a 5-0 win in Armenia.

However, Scotland head into their final group game in Krakow, Poland, with more injuries worries after full-backs Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey were both forced off, while a late yellow card for Scott McTominay rules the midfielder out through suspension.

Ireland, meanwhile, can now finish no higher than third in the group.

