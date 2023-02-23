Scotland can heal from racism report and attain high tier – Shane Burger

Scotland won 24 of their 36 World Cup League 2 matches to top the standings

Scottish cricket will “take time to heal” from a damaging report on racism but can be in “a really good place in the next three to five years”, says departing head coach Shane Burger.

The South African leaves for a post at Somerset having steered Scotland to top spot in World Cup League 2.

“It’s been incredibly tough,” Burger said of Cricket Scotland being found to be institutionally racist. “But it’s also given us an opportunity to examine how we go about the day-to-day running of the team.”

The organisation is being completely restructured after the Changing The Boundaries report was published last year.

“What I’ve focused on is making sure this team keeps moving forward from a performance point of view,” Burger told BBC Scotland.

“Winning is often what you get judged on, but success is not always about winning, it’s about allowing people to feel like they can be themselves within an environment, to make sure…