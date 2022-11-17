Scotland Cricket: Girls to get first paid contracts

Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra believes paid contracts for women are a “watershed moment”

Paid contracts are to be offered to the women’s team for the first time by Cricket Scotland.

The sport’s administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women’s game being fully professional.

Equal match fees to the men’s and women’s teams were introduced in 2021.

“This a watershed moment for the sport in Scotland,” said Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra, as the governing body made a number of announcements.

“The investment is an important building block in our desire to make cricket in Scotland a fully inclusive sport where there is no place for racism, discrimination or inequalities.

“We have an opportunity to create a bold new vision for Scottish cricket. We are rebuilding capacity within the governing body and addressing the weaknesses and failings identified through the Changing the Boundaries report.”

The report – an independent review…