Scotland cricket: Lorna Jack on World Cup ambition

Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister (centre) is one of the nine players awarded a professional contract

Scotland batter Lorna Jack says getting to a World Cup is the “main aim” for the national women’s side given nine players have been awarded their first professional contracts.

Scotland have never reached the game’s showpiece but the Under-19s made it to the inaugural World Cup last winter.

From that squad, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister and Orla Montgomery are three of the players to get contracts.

“We have more time, more facilities and more backing,” Jack, 30, said.

“We need to have that backing and then use it in the tournaments we go to,” Jack, who also keeps wicket, told the BBC’s Stumped podcast.

“We don’t play a lot of international cricket at the moment, we’ve got a few tournaments coming up, hopefully one of them will be a World Cup qualifier, and we want to go there and win the qualifier.

“Getting to a World Cup is the main aim, and if we can do that, then we’re putting Scotland on the…