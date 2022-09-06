Scotland v Eire: Guests win by 16 runs on Duckworth-Lewis technique after rain curtails T20 contest

Orla Prendergast was unbeaten on 17 when rain ended play

Second T20 international, Edinburgh: Scotland 126-8 (20 overs): Horley 44, Lister 17, Bryce 17; Murray 2-20 Ireland 44-1 (5 overs): Prendergast 17*, Hunter 16* Ireland won by 16 runs under the D/L method Scorecard (external website) external-link

Ireland secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20 series against Scotland thanks to a 16-run Duckworth-Lewis method win in a weather-curtailed contest in Edinburgh.

Rain meant the start of the match was delayed, then when the action got underway Saskia Horley shone with the bat with 44 as Scotland made 126-8.

Ireland were 44-1 off five overs when rain brought play to a premature halt.

Orla Prendergast (17) and Amy Hunter (16) were the unbeaten batters.

Ireland had been reduced to 15-1 when opener Gaby Lewis was bowled by Rachel Slater in the third over.

Their superior run rate however proved decisive in the match.

Scotland’s opening batters Ailsa Lister and Sarah Bryce scored 17…