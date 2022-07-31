Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell energy Kiwis to victory

Michael Leask and Matthew Cross both made half centuries for Scotland in Edinburgh

ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh: Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74* New Zealand won by seven wickets Scorecard

An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53, Scotland were all out for 306 in their final over.

Leask also took two wickets, with the Kiwis on 132-3 at the end of the 24th over at The Grange.

But Chapman, who finished on 101, and Daryl Mitchell, not out on 74, then shared a partnership of 175 to take the game away from the hosts.

Having fallen to two bruising Twenty20 defeats at the same venue last week, Scotland recovered some pride in their first ODI against full-member opposition since 2019.

Kyle Coetzer (22) and Michael Jones (36) put on 46 for the first wicket although the hosts…