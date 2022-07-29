Scotland v New Zealand: Hosts crushed by 102 runs after Kiwis document Twenty20 rating of 254

Mark Chapman hit 83 at The Grange, including five fours and seven sixes

Second Twenty20 international, The Grange New Zealand 254-5 (20 overs): Chapman 83, Bracewell 61. Main 2-42 Scotland 152-9 (20 overs): Greaves 37. Neesham 2-9 New Zealand won by 102 runs Scorecard

New Zealand surpassed their record Twenty20 international score as they crushed Scotland for a second time in two days at The Grange.

The visitors posted a mammoth 254-5 from their 20 overs, which included a staggering 18 sixes.

Mark Chapman top scored with 83 from 44 balls before Michael Bracewell belted an unbeaten 61 from only 25 deliveries.

Scotland fell 102 runs short and coach Shane Burger said it showed his side had to “keep upskilling ourselves”.

The hosts had lost the first of two Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand by 68 runs on Wednesday at the same Edinburgh venue.

This time, the Kiwis surpassed their previous record total of 243, made against West Indies at Mount Maunganui in January 2018.

“The game keeps…