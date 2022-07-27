Scotland v New Zealand: Hosts lose first T20 worldwide by 68 runs

Scotland and New Zealand meet in two Twenty20 internationals before a solitary one-day international

First Twenty20 international, The Grange: New Zealand 225-5 (20 overs): Allen 101, Guptill 40 Scotland 157-8 (20 overs): MacLeod 33, Greaves 31, Sodhi 4-28 New Zealand won by 68 runs Scorecard

Scotland fell to a crushing 68-run defeat in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand.

Batting first, the tourists piled on 225-5 from their 20 overs at The Grange, with opener Finn Allen scoring a brilliant 101 from 56 balls.

In reply, Scotland lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked like getting close to New Zealand’s target.

An impressive 31 from 22 balls by Chris Greaves was in vain but the hosts will look to bounce back on Friday.

New Zealand’s openers put on 85 in nine overs, with Allen and Martin Guptill enjoying the small boundaries and fast outfield on offer in the Scottish capital.

When Allen eventually fell in the 18th over, New Zealand were 175-3, and Scotland…