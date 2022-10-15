Scotland’s papers: ‘A large of Scotland’ and Truss fights for survival

Daily Record

Tributes to actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, feature on the front pages of many of Scotland’s newspapers. The Daily Record hails the star as “a real giant of Scotland”.

The Scottish Sun hails Coltrane as a “national treasure” and says he “brought joy to millions”. The father-of-two died in Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert on Friday aged 72.

The Daily Star says author JK Rowling led tributes to Coltrane, describing him as an “incredible talent”.

As well as the death of Robbie Coltrane, The Herald reports Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner has waded into a row with the Home Office over the housing of pregnant asylum seekers in “dehumanising” conditions in Glasgow. The paper says The UK government and its housing contractor Mears has been accused of “violating children’s human rights” by accommodating pregnant women and new mothers in hotel accommodation in the city.

