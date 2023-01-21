Scotland’s papers: Human trafficking arrest and hire controls backlash

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
The Scottish Sun

The Scottish Sun leads with Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag being charged with human trafficking offenses. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged, but all four strongly deny the allegations against them.

The allegations also make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, which says the multi-millionaire was charged after a police interview on Thursday.

The story also tops the Scottish Daily Express. It says Dame Gloag’s stepdaughter and daughter-in-law, Sarah Gloag, 47, and her son-in-law Paul McNeil were also questioned by detectives.

The i paper covers landlords challenging the Scottish government over emergency legislation on rent controls and a ban on evictions.

The Scotsman reports claims from landlords that the emergency government legislation breaches their human rights. Their representative organisations have said the law is disproportionate and…



