UK / USA Scotland’s papers: Tributes to rugby legend Doddie Weir By CayamnMamaNews - November 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Image caption, Scotland on Sunday has dedicated its front page to rugby legend Doddie Weir who died at 52 on Saturday. There is a black and white picture of him playing the sport and a quote from his wife, calling him an “inspirational force of nature”. Image caption, The Sun on Scotland also focuses on Doddie Weir’s death, which was announced by his wife Kathy. She said: “MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and his determination.” Image caption, The Sunday Times also has a large picture of a smiling Doddie Weir on its front page. The paper writes that the SNP’s indyref spending may be “unlawful”. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using a freedom of information request showed there were 25 officials working on the independence prospectus. Image caption, The Sunday Mail pays tribute to Doddie Weir’s achievements, noting the £8m he raised for MND research projects and the fact he’d been capped 61 times for Scotland. The paper mentions a tribute… Read Full Story