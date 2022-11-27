Scotland’s papers: Tributes to rugby legend Doddie Weir

Scotland on Sunday

Scotland on Sunday has dedicated its front page to rugby legend Doddie Weir who died at 52 on Saturday. There is a black and white picture of him playing the sport and a quote from his wife, calling him an “inspirational force of nature”.

The Sun on Scotland also focuses on Doddie Weir’s death, which was announced by his wife Kathy. She said: “MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and his determination.”

The Sunday Times also has a large picture of a smiling Doddie Weir on its front page. The paper writes that the SNP’s indyref spending may be “unlawful”. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using a freedom of information request showed there were 25 officials working on the independence prospectus.

The Sunday Mail pays tribute to Doddie Weir’s achievements, noting the £8m he raised for MND research projects and the fact he’d been capped 61 times for Scotland. The paper mentions a tribute…



