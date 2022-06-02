Scotland’s papers: Ukraine ache for Scotland and Queen’s Jubilee kicks off

Image caption,

Most of Scotland’s papers focus either on Scotland’s defeat to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-final or the start of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The Scotsman devotes much of its front page to a picture of Ukrainian players celebrating their 3-1 victory over Steve Clarke’s side at Hampden – with they paper saying they were cheered on by the world. But it leads with the train drivers’ union Aslef rejecting a 4.2% pay offer from ScotRail, which could spark more travel disruption.