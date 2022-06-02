Scotland’s papers: Ukraine ache for Scotland and Queen’s Jubilee kicks off

Most of Scotland’s papers focus either on Scotland’s defeat to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-final or the start of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The Scotsman devotes much of its front page to a picture of Ukrainian players celebrating their 3-1 victory over Steve Clarke’s side at Hampden – with they paper saying they were cheered on by the world. But it leads with the train drivers’ union Aslef rejecting a 4.2% pay offer from ScotRail, which could spark more travel disruption.

The Daily Star joins The Scotsman in congratulating Ukraine’s footballers on their dramatic victory over Scotland, which will now see them face Wales in a play-off to reach this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Sun says Scotland’s World Cup dream may have ended in tears, but the Tartan Army has already vowed to support Ukraine in its bid to make it to Qatar.

Turning to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, The Daily Express says…



