Scott Currie: Hampshire all-rounder joins Leicestershire on mortgage

Hampshire’s bowling all-rounder Scott Currie will spent the entire 2024 season on loan at Leicestershire.
The 22-year-old seamer picked up five County Championship wickets on loan at the Division Two club in September.
The right-armer has also extended his contract at home club Hampshire.
Currie told the Hampshire website: “It’s a unique scenario to be spending a year at another club, but I intend to improve my game and become a more rounded player and person.”
Currie has picked up 78 wickets from 47 first-team appearances, including 19 at an average of 12.84 to help the Hawks to T20 Finals Day in 2021.
He also took three wickets against Leicestershire as the Foxes edged the 2023 One-Day Cup Final against the Hawks at Trent Bridge in September.
Currie told the Foxes website: “I’m really looking forward to continuing my development in…