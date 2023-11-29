Scott Currie: Hampshire all-rounder joins Leicestershire on mortgage

Scott Currie claimed match-best figures of 3-63 as Hampshire lost by two runs to Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup Final

Hampshire’s bowling all-rounder Scott Currie will spent the entire 2024 season on loan at Leicestershire.

The 22-year-old seamer picked up five County Championship wickets on loan at the Division Two club in September.

The right-armer has also extended his contract at home club Hampshire.

Currie told the Hampshire website external-link : “It’s a unique scenario to be spending a year at another club, but I intend to improve my game and become a more rounded player and person.”

Currie has picked up 78 wickets from 47 first-team appearances, including 19 at an average of 12.84 to help the Hawks to T20 Finals Day in 2021.

He also took three wickets against Leicestershire as the Foxes edged the 2023 One-Day Cup Final against the Hawks at Trent Bridge in September.