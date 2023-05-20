Scott Free Releases Nationally on May 23rd starring Columbus Short – Press Release

ATLANTA, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated urban movie “Scott Free” is set to release online nationwide on May 23rd, featuring the talented actor Columbus Short as the lead character.

Directed by Stephen “Fredason” Everson, “Scott Free” tells the story of karma and her revenge on two brothers, one is forever tied to the streets and the other one sees the bigger picture of what life can be. They are trapped by a life of crime and their own egos. One brother tries to save them before it’s too late, because he knows Karma is always looking for payback! With an impressive supporting cast, including some of the most talented actors in the industry, this film is sure to captivate and inspire audiences everywhere.

“Scott Free” promises to be an engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining film, with a script that tackles some of the most profound issues and experiences faced by people living in urban environments today. The film is a true testament to the human spirit and the resilience of those who face everyday struggles.

You can watch Scott Free in the comforts of your home by going to the following platforms: Amazon Prime, RoKu, AppleTv & Tubi. Main cast members include: Columbus Short, Felicia Pearson, Tray Chaney, and Chaz Scott.

The director of the film, Stephen R. Everson, shared that there were some life changing moments that led to the making of the film. Everson recounted one such moment when he was driving on an Atlanta highway and saw a car suddenly swerve from the left lane to the far-right lane before catching fire. He rushed to the aid of the injured passenger and later discovered that the person he helped was the son of the renowned producer, Dallas Austin. Mr. Austin later joined on as music supervisor. The release of “Scott Free” is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the entertainment industry this year and it’s sure to be a hit with both critics and audiences alike. Get ready to experience the power of “Scott Free” for…