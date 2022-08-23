Scott Morrison: Australia to research former chief’s secret ministerial ‘energy seize’





New Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the inquiry as he made the rare move of releasing the solicitor-general’s advice to the government on the matter.

“The advice is a very clear criticism and critique of the implications that are there for our democratic system,” Albanese said, describing the events as “highly extraordinary and unprecedented.”

Albanese, who defeated Morrison in a federal election in May, has been scathing of his predecessor, who appointed himself to five senior government portfolios — including health; finance; treasury and home affairs; and industry, science and resources — between 2020 and 2021, mostly without the knowledge of the ministers who held each role.

The solicitor-general found Morrison’s secret appointment to the portfolios was “valid” but “inconsistent with the conventions and practices” of a responsible government.

The revelations of the secret porfolios emerged last week in excerpts of a book published about Morrison’s time in office,…