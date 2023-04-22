SCOTUS Issues Stay – Press Release

Mifeprex FDA Approvals Remain Unchanged, April 21, 2023

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — We at Danco are gratified the Supreme Court has granted a stay, which keeps the approval of Mifeprex intact without any changes. This stay is an important step in maintaining access to medication abortion during the litigation. Danco stands by the well-established safety profile of Mifeprex and FDA’s repeated and careful review of the data and literature in approving the drug and modifying the conditions under which it is available. We remain committed to working with healthcare providers, patients and state and federal governments to keep Mifeprex available and accessible.

Over 5 million women have used Mifeprex® in the United States since its approval for the termination of early pregnancy in 2000. Mifeprex® is ~97% effective in terminating early pregnancy; approximately 3% of women will require surgical intervention for ongoing pregnancy, heavy bleeding, incomplete expulsion, or other reasons such as patient request.

MIFEPREX: Important Safety Information

WARNING: SERIOUS AND SOMETIMES FATAL INFECTIONS OR BLEEDING

Serious and sometimes fatal infections and bleeding occur very rarely following spontaneous, surgical, and medical abortions, including following MIFEPREX use. No causal relationship between the use of MIFEPREX and misoprostol and these events has been established.

Atypical Presentation of Infection. Patients with serious bacterial infections and sepsis can present without fever, bacteremia or significant findings on pelvic examination. A high index of suspicion is needed to rule out serious infection and sepsis.

Prolonged heavy bleeding may be a sign of incomplete abortion or other complications and prompt medical or surgical intervention may be needed.

MIFEPREX is only available through a restricted program called the Mifepristone REMS…