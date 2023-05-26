Sea inundation inevitable now, officers warn

Flooding in Newlands (file photo)

(CNS): Sea level rise in the Cayman Islands is already having a significant impact on low-lying and coastal properties, and it is going to get far worse over the next 25 years, officials have warned. As the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency begins its public meetings on the draft Climate Change Policy, the most pressing problem is managing the inevitable and worsening inundation of roads and property.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show last week, senior civil servants from the sustainability ministry, the Department of Environment, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) talked about the policy and the need to begin adapting to the inevitable negative impacts of a changing climate.

The local authorities here can do nothing to prevent the consequences of a warming world, which is on track to miss the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to…