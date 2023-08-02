Sea temperatures put native coral at extra danger : Cayman Information Service

DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin appears on Radio Cayman

(CNS): The record-breaking local sea temperatures this summer have already gone beyond the threshold that coral reefs can comfortably tolerate, more than a month ahead of the expected seasonal peak. Department of Environment (DoE) Deputy Director Tim Austin, a marine scientist, has said this is causing real concerns. The DoE has been monitoring the marine temperatures and last month was the hottest July on record globally.

Appearing as a guest on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, with guest host Simon Boxall from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Austin said that the waters around the Cayman Islands also reached some of the hottest levels ever recorded in July. He said this was particularly concerning because of how early the sea has become so warm.

Discussing the temperatures that corals can tolerate, he said, “Normally, we would expect the end of August… or the beginning of September to be the actual…