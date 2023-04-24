Seagate Transitions More Operations to Renewable Energy and Ramps Circularity Pr… – Press Release

Company details progress towards driving a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere in its Sustainable Datasphere FY2022 ESG Performance Report

Seagate® Technology Holdings plc STX, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is over 50 percent towards its 2030 moonshot goal of powering 100% of its global footprint with renewable energy and that it has extended the life of over one million hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD) through its refurbishment program in fiscal year 2022 (July 2021 – June 2022).

The achievements were announced in conjunction with the publication of Seagate’s Sustainable Datasphere: FY2022 ESG Performance Report (formerly entitled “Global Citizenship Annual Report”). The 17th annual report is a comprehensive look at Seagate’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress. The report describes Seagate’s yearly progress towards meeting the company’s goals to power its global footprint with 100% renewable energy by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. These goals were pledged last year in support of its commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere.

“At Seagate, we have always believed in data’s potential, which is why we are driven to help the world store and protect it,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “To be successful, however, we must lead the way in addressing the numerous environmental, social, and governance impacts and challenges our industry presents.”

Well on track towards achieving its pledge of powering its global footprint with 100% renewable energy by 2030, Seagate announced that four of its seven global manufacturing sites are now fully transitioned to using renewable energy through renewable energy purchasing contracts and solar system installations, accounting for more than half of the company’s total energy consumption.

Additionally, Seagate extended the life of 1.16 million HDDs and SSDs in…