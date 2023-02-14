SECU Foundation Provides Grant to Non-Profit to Help Preserve Historic African A… – Press Release

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust (the Trust), a non-profit established to preserve and enhance the historic African American community of West Southern Pines. The grant will help reinforce the Trust’s organizational development and assist with revitalization plans to repurpose the 1924 Rosenwald School into a community center.



“Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s dedication to maintain traditions and create opportunities of economic growth for the West Southern Pines community is inspiring,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “SECU Foundation is pleased to help further the Trust’s mission to improve the quality of life of African American residents in their community.”

“The funds from the SECU Foundation will greatly enhance our ability to hire the immediate staff positions required to transition from a purchase plan that was executed to a development and construction plan,” said Vincent Gordon, Trust board chair. “These funds will also allow the Trust to continue more of our board capacity building training that started in August with a nationally recognized consultant and coach.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has…