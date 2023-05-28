Securities Class Action Reminder (NASDAQ: VIRT): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, … – Press Release

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu”) ((VIRT). The action charges Virtu with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Virtu’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Virtu’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 18, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: MARCH 1, 2019 THROUGH APRIL 28, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:



Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

Kessler Topaz is one of the world’s foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

VIRTU’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Virtu is a financial services company whose product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. As part of its operations, Virtu claims to have established information access barriers, or separations between different departments or individuals designed to block the exchange of confidential information and prevent conflicts of interest.

Throughout the Class Period, however, Defendants made false and/or misleading…