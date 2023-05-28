Securities Class Action Reminder (NASDAQ: VTRS): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, … – Press Release

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris”) ((VTRS). The action charges Viatris with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Viatris’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Viatris’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 14, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: MARCH 1, 2021 THROUGH FEBRUARY 25, 2022

VIATRIS’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

At the outset of the Class Period, Viatris announced a multi-phase plan, the first phase of which that would allow it to: (1) create a stable revenue base; (2) realize $1 billion in cost synergies by 2024; and (3) improve cash conversion and free cash flow generation. Defendants claimed that Viatris would achieve its first phase goals through its strong pipeline of new products, including those in its biosimilars business. Defendants further represented that Viatris’s strong pipeline and business development would offset…