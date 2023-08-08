Segway-Ninebot Leads the Way with World’s First International Standard for Elect… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in autonomous mobility solutions, drafted the world’s first international standard for e-Transporters. The standard, IEC 63281-1 “E-Transporters – Part 1: Terminology and Classification,” was published by the IEC/TC125 e-Transporters Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The standard provides a unified definition and classification system for e-Transporters, encompassing microbility products and delivery robots. Its release demonstrates Segway-Ninebot’s deep expertise and insight into the e-Transporters industry as the driving force behind establishing this critical standard.

For the first time, this standard defines the basic terminology of e-Transporters on an international level, which is further divided into two categories of products: “Personal e-Transporters”, such as electric self-balancing vehicles, electric kickscooters and other micromobility products; and “Cargo e-Transporters”, such as delivery robots, logistics distribution vehicles, and other delivery products. This new international standard for electric transporters is an important element of the company’s technological innovation. The standard considers the diverse technology and forms of electric transport products in a novel way.

In the future, specific standards for different product categories can be formulated based on this classification method. Technical elements can be freely selected and combined based on product characteristics for reclassification. This avoids limiting industrial innovation due to rigid classification methods. It brings great usability and flexibility to industry development.

Standardized terminology definitions make it easier for different manufacturers and research institutions to understand each other’s technical characteristics and directions, promote technical exchanges and cooperation, and not only effectively reduce product development costs and risks, but also…