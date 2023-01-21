Seize of Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro raises questions over how he stayed free for therefore lengthy



Rome

CNN

The arrest of Cosa Nostra mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro at a private health clinic in Palermo on Monday stunned many around the world due to the extraordinary length of time he’d been on the run – but came as little surprise for some who watched the Mafia more closely.

Whispers of his failing health had been circulating in Sicily for months, with hints of a “deal” to bring him back to the surface to get better cancer care. When officers asked him his name, he chose not to use his alias, Andrea Bonafede, Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia told reporters.

“I am Matteo Messina Denaro,” he said instead – likely the first time he had uttered those words in public in the 30 years he was on the run.

Messina Denaro, who is being held in a maximum-security prison in L’Aquila in central Italy, did not appear via video link for a trial hearing Thursday…