Self-Tanning Products Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Natura… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Self-Tanning Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The self-tanning products market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,078.36 million in 2022 to US$ 1,519.59 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Self-tanning products offer a tanned and bronzed look without the exposure to the sun. Direct sun tanning can cause various skin diseases, including skin cancer. Moreover, the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can cause potential harm to the skin.

Therefore, people increasingly prefer self-tanning or sunless tanning products that provide a desired tanned look. There is a high demand for self-tanning products in North America, especially among women, due to the increasing influence of celebrities and social media trends, which, in turn, is favoring the self-tanning products market growth

Based on distribution channel, the global self-tanning products market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the global self-tanning products market in 2021. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments that offer various products related to oral care, skin care, sun care, hair care, decorative cosmetics, and body care and perfumes.

Several branded products are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly. Additionally, these shops provide attractive discounts, a variety of payment options, and a positive shopping experience. Self-tanning product manufacturers usually prefer to sell their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to their large customer base. Moreover, an increase in urbanization, a rise in working professionals, and competitive pricing are a…