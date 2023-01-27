Semi-Finalists Chosen for IARFC National Financial Plan Competition – Press Release

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) announces the 6 teams/individual who will move on to the Semi-Finals of the National Financial Plan Competition. These undergraduates were selected from submissions representing universities nationwide with financial service programs.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Selected to continue as Semi-Finalists are:

University of Arizona – Dr. Patrick Payne, Associate Professor

Samuel J. Scherer & Lily Guthrie

University of North Texas (2 teams) – David Ragan, Adjunct Professor

Quincy Calhoun & Ella Radberg

Andrew Schmul

Utah Valley University (2 teams) – Dr. Luke Dean, RFC® Associate Professor

Ethan Farar & Austin Kunzier

Layton Alder & Josh Bell

University of North Florida – Ronald Heymann, Program Director

Logan Larochelle & Anthony Cassio

The IARFC National Financial Plan Competition is open to undergraduate university students who are enrolled in a financial services curriculum. From a fictional case narrative, the students are requested to craft a financial plan for judging progressing through various stages.

In this Semi-Finals stage, the students attend a preliminary technical meeting for an equipment check and subsequently a plan presentation time. On those days, the teams give their recommendations with accompanying PowerPoints for videotaping. These sessions will be sent to the IARFC Board of Trustees for voting for 3 Finalists.

These chosen top 3 teams will then present their plans to the US Chapter Board to determine a winner. “I always enjoy the Competition,” declares IARFC US Chapter President Brad Maples Sr., MRFC®. “When you read the plans submitted by the student teams, listen to their recommendations, and observe the quality of their presentations, it becomes clear that the next generation of financial professionals is on the move. I am extremely pleased the IARFC provides this level of experiential learning.”

Detailed information on the International…