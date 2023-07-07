Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to grow by USD 21,157.5 million from 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The semiconductor advanced packaging market is set to grow by USD 21,157.5 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is the major factor notably driving the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth. The number of characteristics and applications delivered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of their competitors. Hence, there has been a rising requirement for multifunctional ICs. Semiconductor device manufacturers have addressed this need by developing new and more complicated architecture and designs for semiconductor ICs. For instance, the development of 3D ICs, which are compact, consume less power and are highly efficient but also have complicated designs and elaborate manufacturing processes. Foundries must invest in the latest equipment to develop advanced production systems in line with the latest developments in the packaging field with the rising complexity of IC design and manufacturing processes. Leading foundries such as TSMC require to guarantee not only the continuous upgrade of their production equipment but also that their packaging systems can carry out production using the latest technologies. Such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

