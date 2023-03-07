SEngine Precision Medicine Receives New York State CLEP Approval for PARIS® Test… – Press Release

From a single sample taken from a patient’s tumor, SEngine scientists can discover which drugs or combinations of drugs are most effective in killing or disabling that individual’s cancer

SEngine now certified to perform first patient-derived solid tumor organoid test for drug sensitivity in all 50 US states

SEATTLE, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEngine Precision Medicine , the precision oncology innovator matching patients to medicines based on their own tumor samples, has been certified through New York State Department of Health’s Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) to perform the PARIS® Test on samples from the state, making the PARIS® Test CLIA certified in all 50 states.

The first-in-class PARIS® Test uses tissue from any solid tumor – including colon, breast, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers – to generate actionable reports highlighting drug sensitivity for their individual disease.

SEngine’s PARIS® Test consists of 3D organoids grown from patients’ own tumor cells in a lab, which can then be tested with a library of more than 240 small molecule drugs. The results decode the most effective treatment options that DNA sequencing alone cannot reveal. Our test also reveals which chemotherapies will most likely not work in a specific case, saving patients time, money, and unnecessary side effects. More importantly, our test will help oncologists determine the best treatment strategy or clinical trial for each individual patient.

“With this rigorous certification process complete, patients in New York seeking treatment for cancer can more easily access our unique test, which measures and compares the response of their own cancer tissue to a range of possible therapies,” said Dr. Shalini Pereira, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Laboratory Director for SEngine. “We’re elated to partner with New York-based oncologists and cancer centers, as we have been throughout the rest of the country.”

“We are grateful to New…