Sensel Supplies Haptic Touchpads for Lenovo’s ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 – Press Release

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sensel, the company building the next generation of touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics technologies, announced today that it collaborated with Lenovo, the Fortune Global 500 technology powerhouse, to co-design the haptic touchpads for the second-generation ThinkPad Z13 and Z16.
Delivering these world-class haptic touchpads required extraordinary research and development to meet several engineering milestones:
- High-Fidelity Haptics: Sensel delivered a high-end programmable haptics solution, which allowed Lenovo to elegantly integrate three virtual haptic buttons into the upper portion of the touchpads. This enabled Lenovo to include the ThinkPad’s iconic red TrackPoint, and a large 120 mm touchpad, without sacrificing any touchpad real-estate to the TrackPoint buttons, resulting in an exceptional user experience for all.
- Palm Rejection: The palm rejection in the Z13 and Z16 is world-class, as it must be robust enough to support two very different use-cases: typing, where the palms rest on the touchpad; and TrackPoint mousing, where the thumb and palm-edge rest on the touchpad. To accomplish this, Sensel developed a proprietary machine learning algorithm for palm rejection, which can uniquely distinguish fingers, thumbs, and palms, on hands of all shapes and sizes. The Touchpad also learns from each individual’s behavior, and automatically adapts to better interpret their intent, dynamically adjusting the palm rejection, tracking zone, tap rejection, and haptic click areas.
- Accuracy: The Z13 and Z16 touchpads well exceed the Windows…