Sensel Supplies Haptic Touchpads for Lenovo’s ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 – Press Release

Sensel collaborated with Lenovo to develop the touchpads for the second-generation ThinkPad Z13 and Z16

These are the first true all-Sensel technology touchpads, with Sensel providing the touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics

This is the first application of Sensel’s brand new FusionUX™ technology stack, which is a game-changer for haptic touchpads and other smart-surfaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sensel , the company building the next generation of touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics technologies, announced today that it collaborated with Lenovo , the Fortune Global 500 technology powerhouse, to co-design the haptic touchpads for the second-generation ThinkPad Z13 and Z16.

Delivering these world-class haptic touchpads required extraordinary research and development to meet several engineering milestones: