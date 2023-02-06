Sensitive toothpaste market to grow by 6.55% Y-O-Y in 2023; Innovations and prod… – Press Release

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

Sensitive toothpaste market insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including BioMin USA , Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co, Coswell Spa, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Optima Naturals S.r.l, Oriflame Holding AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Splat Global UK Ltd., Spotlight Oralcare EU, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vicco Laboratories, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Low sensitive toothpaste and Highly sensitive toothpaste), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the sensitive toothpaste market was valued at USD 2,112.26 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 785.27 million. The sensitive toothpaste market size is estimated to grow by USD 1016.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87% according to Technavio.

Sensitive toothpaste market – Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sensitive toothpaste market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to…