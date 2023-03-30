Sensorion Announces the Publication of Its 2022 Annual Financial Report – Press Release

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in gene therapies in the inner ear, announces that its Annual Financial Report for the year ending December 31, 2022, is available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (AMF).

The 2022 Annual Financial Report includes:

The Management Report

The Annual Accounts and the Financial Statements

The information on fees paid to the Statutory auditors of the 2022 accounts

The Annual Financial Report can be found on:

The report is made available to the public, on request and free of charge, at the Company’s Headquarters, located at 375, rue du Professeur Joseph Blayac, 34080, Montpellier, France.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of gene therapies to restore hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. OTOF-GT targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders.

Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron)