Sensorion Provides Preliminary Documents for the Combined Shareholders’ General … – Press Release

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in gene therapies in the inner ear, announces that the Company’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2 pm CET in the premises of the hotel Square Louvois, located at 12, rue de Louvois, 75002, Paris, France.

The prior notice of meeting comprising the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 19, 2023, and the convening notice shall be published in a newspaper empowered to publish legal notices on May 3, 2023.

The documents provided for in articles R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available for consultation on the company’s website mentioned below as of today, the twenty-first day prior to the General Meeting: www.sensorion.com.

In accordance with articles R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, documents are available for the shareholders from the time the meeting is convened. In accordance with applicable regulations:

any registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive these documents, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of the Company.

For any questions relating to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023, shareholders are invited to send an email to [email protected]

The conditions for holding and taking part in this Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting may evolve depending on the health, regulatory and legal requirements in place. In general, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated…