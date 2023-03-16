Sensorion Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update – Press Release

CTA filing for OTOF-GT planned for Q2 2023

Presented new preclinical data supporting continued progress of OTOF-GT, and potential for safe and efficient clinical translation of gene therapy for otoferlin delivered by a dual AAV vector at the 45th Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO)

Promising results obtained in Proof-of-Concept studies supporting the identification of a GJB2-GT therapeutic candidate

Preliminary results from Phase 2a trials of SENS-401 for hearing loss prevention due to Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity and cochlear implantation in Q2 2023

Cash position of €26.2 million at year end provides extended cash runway until end of 2023

Strengthened company leadership with the appointments of David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer and Dr Aniz Girach as an Independent Board Director

Sensorion will hold an R&D Day, focused on its gene therapy programs, on April 6, 8am (2pm CEST). The event will be held at the Hearing Institute (Institut de l’Audition), an Institut Pasteur center in Paris, France. A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be made available.

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in gene therapies in the inner ear, announces today its full-year 2022 financial results and provides a business update.

Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer commented: “During the year, Sensorion has put the foundations in place for a pioneering franchise in gene therapy for hearing loss disorders which we believe will support clinical development plans later this year and beyond. We’re incredibly excited about the potential of our gene therapy franchise and programs, which builds on our ongoing collaboration with Institut Pasteur, to provide solutions for people with genetic hearing loss disorders.

“Our lead gene therapy candidate OTOF-GT has promising preclinical data and we are on track to submit a Clinical Trial Application in Q2 2023….