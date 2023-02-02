Sensorion Will Present Two Posters at the Association for Research in Otolaryngo… – Press Release

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, is pleased to announce its participation, in-person, in the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 46th Annual MidWinter Meeting, taking place on February 11-15, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Laurent Désiré, PhD, Preclinical Development Director, and Arnaud Giese, PhD, Group Leader – Animal Pharmacology Platform, will co-present two posters during the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 46th MidWinter Meeting, taking place on February 11-15, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, United States. The poster abstracts are accessible by entering their title on the ARO MidWinter Meeting website:

“Preclinical Development of an Adeno-Associated Vector-Based Gene Therapy (SENS-501) for the Autosomal Recessive Non-Syndromic Deafness 9 (DFNB9)”

“An Integrated Adeno-Associated Vector Development Platform for Inner Ear Disorders”

Furthermore, Arnaud Giese, PhD, will co-chair a podium session entitled “Inner Ear Therapeutics”. The session will take place on February 12, 2023, 8 am – 10 am EST (2 pm – 4 pm CET), in the Crystal Ballroom D-E.

The agenda of the conference can be found here.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule and inner ear gene therapies programs.

