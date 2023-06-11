SEO Agency Launches Free SEO Training Resources for SEO Beginners – Press Release

Leading SEO Agency, SEO.co, launches SEO training module, including a video series, giving SEO beginners the resources they need to learn and succeed in digital marketing.

SEATTLE, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SEO.co, a leading SEO agency, is excited to announce the launch of its new initiative aimed at empowering SEO beginners with free training resources. The comprehensive training program is designed to provide individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in the complex world of search engine optimization.

In an era where online visibility is crucial for businesses of all sizes, understanding and implementing effective SEO strategies can make a significant difference in driving organic traffic and increasing brand exposure. However, many individuals lack the necessary skills or resources to harness the power of SEO effectively. Recognizing this gap, SEO.co has developed a robust training program to bridge this knowledge divide.

Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce our free SEO training resources, which reflect our commitment to democratizing access to valuable SEO knowledge. Our aim is to equip SEO beginners with the skills they need to improve their online presence and achieve their digital marketing goals. With this initiative, we hope to empower individuals and businesses to unlock the full potential of SEO.”

The training resources cover a wide range of SEO topics, including keyword research, on-page optimization, link building, technical SEO, content creation, and more. The content is carefully curated by industry experts, ensuring that beginners receive reliable and up-to-date information to build a strong foundation in SEO practices.

Samuel Edwards, CMO of SEO.co, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Our free SEO training resources are an invaluable asset for anyone looking to understand the fundamental principles of search engine optimization. We believe that education should be accessible to all, regardless…