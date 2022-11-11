Seoul Halloween crush: Police inspector being investigated over catastrophe discovered lifeless



Seoul

CNN

—



A senior South Korean police inspector who was being investigated in connection with the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has been found dead in his home.

The inspector was found lifeless by his family at around 12:45pm on Friday, according to South Korean police.

The police said they are investigating the circumstances.

The news comes after investigators raided the offices of the Yongsan district police station, which oversees the nightlife neighborhood of Itaewon, where the crush took place.

In what was one of the country’s worst disasters, 156 people died after tens of thousands of costumed partygoers celebrating Halloween poured into the popular nightlife district, many of them becoming trapped as the narrow streets clogged up.

Public anger over the disaster has mounted since it emerged that hours before the tragedy members…