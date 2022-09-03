Serena Williams plans karaoke and time with daughter after US Open farewell

Serena Williams has been playing professional tennis since 1995, when she was aged 14

Serena Williams says she will “probably be karaoke-ing” with daughter Olympia on the first day after retiring from playing tennis.

The American great, who turns 41 later this month, lost in what she expects to be the final match of her career.

“I’m definitely resting and then probably spending some time with my daughter,” said Williams.

“I’m a super hands-on mum. I’ve been with her almost every single day of her life, minus two days or three days.”

Williams has ended an illustrious career which saw her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is widely recognised as the greatest player of all time.

On Friday, she lost against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open third round…