Serena Williams’ prime 10 moments – how did BBC Sport readers vote?

Based alone on what she achieved on the court, Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest player of all time.

Williams’ achievements – 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 319 weeks as the world number one and 14 more major doubles titles – have underpinned her status as an icon who has changed the face of the women’s game.

With the six-time US Open champion ending her career in New York amid emotional scenes, we look back on 10 of her most memorable moments on the court.

The vote for Williams’ greatest moment has now closed, with 20% of respondents selecting her 2017 Australian Open victory as their favourite achievement. The full results are at the bottom.

1. US Open 1999 – winning her first Grand Slam title

Williams had never gone past the fourth round in her six Grand Slam appearances before winning the 1999 US Open title

It feels like a long time ago since Williams winning a Grand Slam singles title was classed as a surprise.

Really, it did not happen after she won her first major…