Serena Williams: Tributes paid to tennis’ retiring nice

Billie Jean King (left) was among the first to pay tribute to Williams

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Even Billie Jean King wanted to capture the moment.

One last photo from courtside of arguably the best ever to do it. Serena Williams has played her last match as a tennis professional and from the moment the final point was won by Ajla Tomljanovic the outpouring of love flooded in.

“Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come,” said King, the former world number one and co-creator of the Women’s Tennis Association, on Twitter.

“Thank you, Serena. Your journey continues.”

Williams’ third-round defeat by Tomljanovic – an extraordinary three hours befitting of the 40-year-old’s final bow – brings down the curtain on a 27-year…