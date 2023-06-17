Seres Therapeutics and Nestlé Health Science Present Late-Breaking Data on VOWST… – Press Release

– Post-hoc analysis results with VOWST highlight the importance of gut microbiome diversity as a critical component of a treatment regimen to reduce the risk of recurrent C. difficile infection in rCDI patients, regardless of the number of prior recurrences –

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB and Nestlé Health Science today announced the presentation of a post-hoc analysis from the Phase 3 development program for VOWST™ (fecal microbiota spores, live-brpk), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI). The analysis was featured as a late-breaker Emerging Science presentation at American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2023 being held in Houston, TX (June 15-19).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230617404809/en/

The presentation highlighted post-hoc gastrointestinal microbiome analyses of recurrent C. diff patients enrolled in the ECOSPOR III and ECOSPOR IV Phase 3 studies, including those with a first recurrence and multiple recurrences. Results showed that at baseline (pre-treatment), individuals experiencing a first recurrence or multiple recurrences exhibited a similarly low degree of gut microbiome diversity. Following treatment with VOWST, both first recurrence and multiple recurrence patient groups had a significant increase in microbiome diversity as well as increased levels of secondary bile acids, a metabolites shown to inhibit growth of C. difficile bacteria.1

“Results from this post-hoc analysis of the ECOSPOR III and ECOSPOR IV Phase 3 studies show that whether recurrent C. difficile infection patients have experienced either a first recurrence or multiple recurrences, patients exhibit a similar level of loss of microbiome diversity,” said Lisa von Moltke, M.D., Chief…