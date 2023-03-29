Sergio Ermotti: UBS brings again ex-CEO to supervise Credit score Suisse rescue



Hong Kong/London

CNN

—



UBS is bringing back its former chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, to manage the hugely complex and risky task of completing the bank’s emergency takeover of rival Credit Suisse

(CS).

The surprise appointment, announced Wednesday, highlights the scale of the challenge facing the Swiss lender as it executes a first-of-its-kind merger of two global banks with combined assets of nearly $1.7 trillion.

The Swiss government engineered the rescue 10 days ago as Credit Suisse teetered on the brink of collapse, a failure that would have rocked a global financial system already reeling from the second-biggest American banking collapse in history.

Ermotti was UBS

(UBS) CEO between 2011 and 2020 and is credited with successfully overhauling the bank following its bailout during the 2008 financial crisis….