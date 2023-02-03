Service CU Impact Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications – Press Release

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Service CU Impact Foundation, the 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, is excited to announce it will be doubling its impact this year by awarding up to $100,000 in scholarships to qualified individuals who are attending or planning to attend a two or four year college or university. Over the last two years, the foundation awarded $50,000 in scholarship awards per year.



A committee of judges will score all applications based on grades, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, leadership activities, community activism, and essay responses.

To qualify, applicants must be members of Service Credit Union, or related to a member of Service Credit Union (parent or grandparent.) They must also be high school seniors or adult learners (non-traditional students) planning to attend a two or four year college or university accredited by the U.S. Department of Education, or currently enrolled in such an institution. The Service CU Impact Foundation will award two $10,000 scholarships, four $5,000 scholarships and 13 $2,500 scholarships to high school applicants; and two $5,000, five $2,500 and five $1,000 scholarships to adult learners.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity your organization has provided for me. I am already making progress in service impact at Berry College through clubs such as the Red Cross Club on campus. I look forward to expanding my impact with the assistance of your foundation. Thank you for all that you do for me and others,” said Molly R., a 2022 Service CU Impact Foundation Scholarship recipient.

“Over the past two years, we have been fortunate to see the impact our scholarship program makes in nurturing young leaders. That’s why we’ve doubled the amount we are giving away in 2023. We look forward to hearing from an incredible group of individuals this year,” said David Araujo, President/Chair of the Service CU Impact Foundation, and President-CEO of…