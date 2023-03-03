Session begins on Sexual Harassment Invoice

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has unveiled the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2023, more than fifteen years after local activists began the campaign for such legislation and government formed a task force to examine the issue. The draft law has been published as a white paper and is open for public consultation until 15 April. This will allow time for people to weigh in on how this offence, which can be difficult to bring to charges, can be dealt with in the workplace, school, public institutions and associations across society at large.

Premier Wayne Panton presented the bill at a private lunch function held by the Business and Professional Women’s Club, one of the organisations that has been involved in the very long road to getting the much-needed legislation.

Just last month, police received three reports from different women alleging they had been harassed by a man kerb-crawling and asking for sexual favours in exchange for cash. Even though the man drove off…