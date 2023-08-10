Session prolonged on Sexual Harassment Invoice : Cayman Information Service

Premier Wayne Panton heads the Sexual Harassment Bill Roundtable

(CNS): More than fifteen years after local activists began the campaign for bespoke legislation to tackle the issue of sexual harassment, a stand-alone piece of legislation has been drafted to prevent this from happening. However, due to the level of response to a white paper that was published in March, this has been redrafted and the consultation period has been extended, which will include public meetings and a virtual town hall meeting next Tuesday.

According to a press release, during a month-long consultation period regarding the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2023, over 300 individuals and organisations responded. As a result, more meeting are scheduled and the consultation period has been extended another four weeks to discuss the proposed changes.

The bill aims to provide meaningful protection from sexual harassment and sets out requirements and duties for employers, institutions and associations….