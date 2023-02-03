SET Announces Groundbreaking Solar Boost Technology – Press Release

Patented Technology by SET is Gamechanger for Water and Gas AMI Endpoints

Smart Earth Technologies (SET) announced today the launch and expansion of their new 330 Product Series featuring solar technology that extends the endpoint battery to a full 20-year life span without compromising environmental durability.

“Consistent with our legacy of innovation, SET is the first to offer a battery based solar enhanced water and gas AMI solution,” said Vivek Beri, CEO of SET. “SET has solved the dilemma of extending battery life while enhancing functionality and environmental sustainability.”

Battery powered Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) endpoints require a power source to “wake up” and send meter data to the Head End System (HES). Relying strictly on battery power to accomplish this can lead to limited functionality and sometimes life span. Other solutions have attempted to address the power management challenge by offering a replaceable battery solution. However, that approach invites water intrusion, reduces environmental sustainability, and requires increased maintenance by utility personnel. SET’s patented solution uses solar energy to significantly support and extend the battery life, thereby delivering substantial return on investment (ROI) to utilities.

“SET is committed to innovating the most environmentally sustainable, reliable, and useful solution in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry for electric, water, and gas utilities. It is inspiring to live in a time where creative, agile design in technology can deliver excellence for utilities, their consumers, and the public at large,” continued Beri.

The SET brand was recently expanded by CrescoNet to include gas and electric solutions. The 330 Product Series adds solar boost AMI endpoints for water and gas utilities to SET’s product portfolio.

About Smart Earth Technologies (SET)



