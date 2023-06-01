SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End … – Press Release

BANGKOK, Thailand and NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has successfully launched its new trading system, together with market data distribution and market surveillance systems, based on Nasdaq NDAQ technology. All systems are running seamlessly and operating at full efficiency in line with international standards and best practice. This newly developed state-of-the-art solution will support increasing transaction volumes and a variety of innovative investment products, whilst further enhancing the trust and integrity of the market.



This implementation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the modern Thai capital market, established to promote economic growth and stability, and to develop people’s standard of living. Today, SET has the highest liquidity among ASEAN exchanges, a position the exchange has held for more than 10 years. In 2022, capital raised through IPOs totaled 3.46 billion USD, the highest in ASEAN and the fourth-largest in Asia, following China, South Korea, and India. 26 listed companies are members of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, reflecting the leading role SET is playing helping to drive institutional capital to sustainable businesses.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that on May 8, 2023, SET and Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) inaugurated the new trading system, as well as the data distribution system and the market surveillance system, using the most advanced technology and innovation, developed in collaboration with Nasdaq, a world leader in market infrastructure technology. Notably, the new systems have achieved a smooth transition, enabling increase in efficiency, faster order management, while being able to support the increasing volume of transactions in the future and the development of a variety of investment products with innovations for both domestic and foreign investors, in line with the SET vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for…