Seventh Belt and Road Summit draws to successful close – Press Release

Event attracts 19,000+ participants, bringing government and business leaders together to facilitate project matching

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The seventh Belt and Road Summit, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded yesterday (1 September). Continuing in the tradition of being a formal, substantial and high-quality event, the summit saw state leaders and senior officials, regional government leaders and business leaders gathered to explore the business potential of the Belt and Road Initiative, and to drive synergies and create a win-win situation through multilateral collaborations such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The seventh Belt and Road Summit, which ran under the theme “Heralding a New Chapter: Collaborate and Innovate”, attracted more than 80 government and business leaders to share their insights.

More than 19,000 participants from over 80 countries and regions attended online or in-person.

The 38th Prime Minister of New Zealand, John Key, Aswin Techajareonvikul, CEO and President of Berli Jucker PCL, Liu Liange, Chairman of the Bank of China, and Rod Eddington, Chairman of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, JP Morgan’s Asia Pacific Advisory Council and Non-Executive Chairman of Lion shared their insights at Business Plenary “Collaborate for a Bright New Era”.

As one of the major celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the summit saw more than 80 senior government officials and business leaders from the Belt and Road region gathered to share their insights under the theme “Heralding a New Chapter: Collaborate and Innovate”. For the first time, the summit was held in a hybrid format, overcoming geographical boundaries by allowing those who were unable to attend in person to participate virtually. More…