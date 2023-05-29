Sex Toys Market size to grow by USD 21,046.4 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth d… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the sex toys market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 21,046.4 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Beate Uhse Group BV, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cliq Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Scope

